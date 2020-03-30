How Do Carbon Emissions Affect the Environment?

Climate change is altering our planet , causing extreme weather events like tropical storms, wildfires, severe droughts and heat waves, negatively affecting crop production, causing disruption to animals’ natural habitats, and more. Because the emission of greenhouse gases is the main perpetrator that causes global warming (and therefore climate change), it’s important to understand how carbon and other greenhouse gas emissions affect the environment. After all, if we don’t understand the impact of carbon emissions, then how can we change what we’re doing and save the planet?

Read on for all the basics you need to know about how carbon emissions affect the environment and what we can do to reduce our carbon footprint and ultimately, carbon emissions.