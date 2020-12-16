How to Test Soil pH at Home — Without Spending Any Money

There are several ways to test for soil pH, though the most common and official ones involve using a DIY pH test kit or sending it away to a lab for analysis. Home test kits only take about 15 minutes to use, but they are fairly expensive to purchase and only give a ballpark idea of how acidic or alkaline your soil actually is.

The lab test is more precise, of course, though it could take weeks to get the results back. Luckily, there are some ways to test pH at home without the need for labs or pricey kits.