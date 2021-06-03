What Is Plant-Based Meat Made From?

According to Nestle Professional , the plant-based meats are most commonly made from soy, peas, beans, mushrooms, mung beans, or wheat gluten (otherwise known as seitan). The most “advanced” plant-based meats are often a mix of some of those proteins, and many include natural pigments to make the meat look red and brown. Plant oils are often added to make the meat juicy, add flavor, or give the appearance of marbled fat.

Vegan binding agents are added to the mix as are an assortment of nuts, seeds, or veggies. Yeast can be added to create a meatier, more distinctively umami flavor. Many plant-based types of meat also include added vitamins like B12, iron, and zinc, which are all commonly found in animal sources.

Here's a look into a few of the most popular ingredients in plant-based meats: