Vitamin B12: How Do Vegans Supplement Their Plant-Based Diets?

Many people believe that vitamin B12 comes from animals and that it can be found only in meat, fish, eggs, and dairy products. However, B12 is actually produced by bacteria in soil. Cows and chickens used to get B12 by foraging in the grass ; however, things have changed a great deal since then.

According to Forks Over Knives, modern livestock don't get B12 by eating bacteria-laden grass as their predecessors once did. This is because most of the animals who people eat these days don't really get to graze at all. Instead, these animals accumulate the B12 bacteria either through supplements in their feed or by being exposed to manure. This doesn't even have to be their own manure. Some cows are intentionally fed chicken manure in order to expose them to B12.