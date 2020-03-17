Is Tofu a Complete Protein? Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Soy Powerhouse

Yes — as noted earlier, 1 cup of tofu contains around 20 grams of protein. As per Nutrition Facts via a report published on NCBI by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), and United Nations University (UNU), adults only require “0.8 to 0.9 grams of protein per healthy kilogram of body weight per day.” To calculate how much protein you need in a day, multiply your weight (or your ideal weight, if you have been advised to lose weight) by four, and then divide by 10. (But people trying to build muscle are often recommended to eat more protein.)

So, the average 100-pound person should ideally eat up to 40 grams of protein a day, which means 1 cup of tofu could be half of their protein intake for the day.