How Nutritional Yeast, aka Vegan Liquid Gold, Is Made

If you’re immersed in vegan or vegetarian food culture, you’re probably familiar with nutritional yeast, aka savory yeast flakes, and affectionately called nooch or liquid gold by its fans. The unique product may look like yellow fish food at first glance, but it actually has an incredible umami taste, making it a must-have ingredient in any vegan’s kitchen.

But exactly what is nutritional yeast? Here’s a look into how nutritional yeast is made, what it can be used for, and more.