Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau for World Oceans Day 2021: How to Protect the Ocean at Home (Exclusive)

Show your support by voting for candidates that take ocean issues seriously and support conservation measures that help return our ocean and our communities to abundance.

If you want to be part of the solution for a brighter future for our ocean and the planet, do not wait to feel the sand under your feet or the sea breezes on your skin. Make a choice to take action today. For more information and resources, please go to www.earthecho.org.

Philippe and Ashlan Cousteau are environmental advocates, filmmakers, and authors. Their most recent collaboration is the book Oceans for Dummies. Philippe is the founder of EarthEcho International, an environmental nonprofit that continues the legacy of his father Philippe and his grandfather, renowned explorer Jacques-Yves Cousteau.