The U.K. May Ban Bottom Trawling — What That Means for Fishers

Bottom trawling is a technique that involves fishers dragging heavy nets with a wide mouth and an enclosed end along the ocean floor, according to Oceana. This ultimately entraps a wide variety of creatures who aren't meant to be caught, and crushes, suffocates, and rips up fragile and unsuspecting vegetation, like coral and sponges. It's devastated a variety of undersea habitats along the West Coast, and has permanently destroyed countless coral colonies.

Bottom trawling can cause seafloor disturbance and hurt "the commercially important fish, and fishing communities, that are supported by the ecosystem," the NOAA writes.