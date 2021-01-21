How Does Ocean Pollution Impact Human Beings?

For thousands of years, humanity has looked out at the ocean, beheld that wide, blue vastness and felt awe, or fear, or the call to adventure. These days, we might feel something different. We might feel uncertainty, guilt, or concern — and rightly so. The ocean is in danger. Pollution is affecting every facet of life for marine plants and animals . You might ask, what does that matter to me? How does ocean pollution impact humans ? As it happens, it impacts us quite a bit.

According to Planet Aid , the ocean provides over 70 percent of the world’s oxygen. It also accounts for over 97 percent of the world’s water supply. It provides us with food, minerals, medicines, and much more. The 2017 Ocean Conference confirmed that 37 percent of the world’s population lives in or around coastal areas. Thus, anything bad that happens to the ocean is invariably going to affect us as well.

Ocean pollution is one of the largest problems facing our environment today. Here's a look into a few of the different types of pollution, and how they impact the ocean and humanity.

Plastic pollution

Many readers may be familiar with the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, the 1.6-million-square-kilometer island’s worth of floating plastic waste that’s currently taking up a huge chunk of the Pacific Ocean. Plastic pollution accounts for the majority of ocean pollution, though concerns over the ever-increasing amount of plastic aren’t just about what we can see, but what we cannot.

According to Ocean Crusaders, plastic entanglement kills an estimated 100,000 marine animals each year, and that’s not counting all the animals who accidentally eat the stuff. Dolphins, sea turtles, and even whales mistakenly eat plastic all the time. One beached whale, recently discovered in the Philippines, was found to have over 88 pounds of plastic in his stomach.

Plastics are not biodegradable. Instead of breaking down and returning to the earth as their base elements, plastics break down into minuscule pieces known as microplastics. These plastics are so light and so tiny that they can float unseen in the water, waiting to be ingested by any number of aquatic creatures, who are, in turn, ingested by any number of human beings.

A study taken in 2020 found that traces of these microplastics in the lungs, livers, spleens, and kidneys of deceased human beings. They’re not great for us and they are even worse for fish, whose systems are far less complex and hearty than our own.

