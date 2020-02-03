These Are Our Picks for the the Best Metal Straws

If you’re no stranger to the #EcoWarrior life, then you know reusable alternatives to single-use plastic straws include reusable plastic straws, silicone straws, glass straws, and, of course, metal straws. Other alternatives include paper straws, which are single-use, but also biodegradable and compostable. If you’re looking for the best metal straw, go no further!

Keep reading to find out what’s the best metal straw, if metal straws are non-toxic, and more!