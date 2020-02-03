We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Food > What Is Zero Waste?
best-metal-straws-1580762499266.jpg
Source: iStock

These Are Our Picks for the the Best Metal Straws

By

Plastic pollution is a big problem internationally and unless you were hiding under a piece of plastic all year, you may be privy to how much the public perception of straws has changed recently. Looking back, it feels like 2019 was the year of the anti-single-use straw, as many companies, brands, and even cities made moves to ban single-use plastic straws in favor of either reusable or biodegradable and compostable alternatives.

Straws make up around 4 percent of the plastic pollution worldwide but have garnered so much attention this past year because of a social awareness campaign advocating for wildlife. “Save a turtle, skip a straw” became a massive motto and reusable, sustainable straws started popping up all over social media.