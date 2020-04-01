We Can Completely Revitalize the World’s Oceans by 2050, New Study Finds

For the past 14 years, environmentalists have been dolefully citing a 2006 study that predicted that overfishing at the current rate (among other factors) could cause fishless oceans by 2048. And even though human exploitation of the ocean doesn’t seem like it’s gotten much better over the past decade, a new study has a far more optimistic view on the situation. The scientists behind the new research believe that by 2050, we could see the world's oceans flourishing once again.