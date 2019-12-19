Is Organic Fertilizer Safe for Pets?

Gardening and maintaining a yard can be a fun and rewarding pastime (or sometimes chore), but no homeowner wants to take care of their lawn at the risk of harming themselves, a family member, or even their pets. Which is exactly why many people wonder: Is organic fertilizer safe? Is it safe for kids? And if they are also pet owners, is it safe for pets?

You are not alone if you hear the word “organic” and automatically think it’s the better, safer, more sustainable option. But is it actually true?

Safety is a big component of fertilizing lawns and gardens and you may have heard that fertilizers can have some nasty side effects. According to Environment.co.za , fertilizers deplete the quality of the soil, cause eutrophication (defined as excessive richness of nutrients, frequently due to runoff from the land, which causes a dense growth of plant life and death of animal life from lack of oxygen), climate change, and of course, human health risks such as cancer, blue baby syndrome, issues with the lungs, kidneys, and liver, and other chronic diseases.

It begs the question: If fertilizers can have so much negative impact, then is organic fertilizer the way to go? And if it is, how safe are our pets if we use organic fertilizers instead of the traditional stuff?