Is Organic Fertilizer Safe for Pets?

By

Gardening and maintaining a yard can be a fun and rewarding pastime (or sometimes chore), but no homeowner wants to take care of their lawn at the risk of harming themselves, a family member, or even their pets. Which is exactly why many people wonder: Is organic fertilizer safe? Is it safe for kids? And if they are also pet owners, is it safe for pets?

You are not alone if you hear the word “organic” and automatically think it’s the better, safer, more sustainable option. But is it actually true?

Safety is a big component of fertilizing lawns and gardens and you may have heard that fertilizers can have some nasty side effects. According to Environment.co.za, fertilizers deplete the quality of the soil, cause eutrophication (defined as excessive richness of nutrients, frequently due to runoff from the land, which causes a dense growth of plant life and death of animal life from lack of oxygen), climate change, and of course, human health risks such as cancer, blue baby syndrome, issues with the lungs, kidneys, and liver, and other chronic diseases.

It begs the question: If fertilizers can have so much negative impact, then is organic fertilizer the way to go? And if it is, how safe are our pets if we use organic fertilizers instead of the traditional stuff?

Are Organic Fertilizers Safe?

Fertilizer is most commonly used to improve the state of a person’s lawn and to kill off unwanted growth like weeds. However, it’s well-documented that fertilizers can pose some serious health risks, as fertilizer can cause irritation in the eyes, skin, or respiratory system, as well as even cause cancer or developmental issues in children and infants. If fertilizer is ingested, then its side effects are particularly grim.

Many fertilizers contain ingredients classified as toxins. Most of the more popular fertilizers also can contain synthetic chemical ingredients that are not the safest. This causes, of course, many people to be concerned with not only the health of their plants and the environment, but with their own health, their family’s health, and their pets’ health as well.