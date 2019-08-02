How to Protect Your Vegetable Garden From Animals

There is nothing more exciting than reaping the seeds you have sown. Gardening is a fun and rewarding hobby — not to mention, sustainable and delicious. But gardening can also be fickle, especially if the neighborhood squirrels, deer, and birds have realized how tasty your hobby is.

What can you do to protect your vegetable garden from animals? Over the years, gardeners have used many different methods. Different things work for different animals and plants, of course, so determining the protection methods that work for your vegetable garden might mean a bit of trial and error.

Ready to dive in? Keep reading for ways to protect your vegetable garden from animals!