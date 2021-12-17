How to Get Ready for Veganuary, the Vegan New Year's Resolution

If you aren’t quite prepared to start things off on the first day of the year, fear not: Veganuary is actually a nonprofit that operates year-round, and you can begin your vegan month at any time. Either way, when you sign up, Veganuary will send you daily emails with tips, recipes, inspiration, and more, as well as add you to a Facebook group, all of which will help guide you through the month.

In the meantime, here are some tips for getting ready for Veganuary.