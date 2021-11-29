8 Delicious Vegan Hanukkah Desserts for 8 Crazy Nights

During the high holidays, gelt can be bought for a few bucks from a local pharmacy — and pareve varieties are almost always vegan, since they are dairy-free. If you want to make your own, Eating by Elaine has a great recipe and even teaches you how to mold and wrap your gelt to make it stand out at your holiday get-together. In addition, Elaine’s Hanukkah gelt cookies are yet another way to serve these vegan treats as a more substantial after-dinner snack.