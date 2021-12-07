GM: Why do you think so many people are unaware of just how cruel and destructive the dairy industry is?

AT: Marketing has a lot to do with the common misperception that the industry is somehow wholesome, that the animals and farmers are happy, and that it's all necessary for human health. The industry, especially here in Aotearoa New Zealand, are masters at greenwashing and manipulating information.

Also, consumers are so addicted to dairy and it's hard to face the truth — like many people, I was addicted to cheese so I understand this one myself! You want to believe that there's no harm being caused, so you put the blinkers on and tell yourself it's all OK, but it's absolutely not.