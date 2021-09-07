A Definitive Ranking of the 7 Best Vegan Nuggets on the Market Right Now

Although we grow out of playing with toys and watching Sunday cartoons, our love for nuggets is eternal. But after learning about the meat industry's toxic practices, many of us have ditched the animal-based version that's laden with all kinds of abuse and hormones, and instead, have shifted towards more wholesome, plant-based varieties — that's why we have ranked the best vegan nuggets on the market right now, to feed your inner (plant-based) child bite-sized joy.