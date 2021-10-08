Celebrate World Egg Day the Vegan Way With These Plant-Based Eggs for Breakfast

The Simply Eggless Plant Based Egg is another liquid vegan egg made primarily from lupin beans. Simply Eggless says that its product can be used to make everything from omelets to muffins, and that it produces 83 percent less pollution, 95 percent less water, and 90 percent less waste than a chicken egg. The company also recently introduced Plant Based Frozen Egg Patties, which can be heated up for sandwiches.

You can search for stores to buy the Plant Based Egg on the company’s website, or order it from Vegan Essentials for $7.29.