These Vegan Recipes Forgo the Meat Substitutes, if That Just Isn’t Your Thing

Cooking vegan is relatively easy, but for some, getting started can be incredibly difficult. And although so many new delicious vegan meats have entered the food scene over the last few years, some people still just aren't into that kind of thing — which is totally acceptable! If you're looking to lower your meat consumption, sans the plant-based proteins, there are so many amazing vegan recipes without meat substitutes .

Breakfast

While we're total suckers for vegan breakfast sandwiches, they often tend to use vegan eggs and meat products. However, there are so many amazing vegan breakfasts that you can take on the go, and that forgo the plant-based proteins. For example, Love and Lemons has a super easy overnight oats recipe that takes five minutes to prepare, and all it calls for are oats, almond milk, maple syrup, sea salt, and your choice of desired toppings like raisins or coconut shavings. Easy peasy.

Whether you're whipping up brunch for your partner, or simply have a little extra time to putz around in the morning, Tasty's Fluffiest Vegan Pancakes recipe is a total game-changer. The recipe calls for flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, plant-based milk, ACV, vanilla, and maple syrup to serve — and if you're smart, you'll have some vegan whipped cream on hand.

For something on the savory side, The Circus Gardener's Kitchen's Sweet Potato, Turnip, and Chickpea Hash is hearty, packed with vitamins, and seriously fulfilling. You'll simply cook chickpeas, onions, sweet potato, turnips, garlic, and chili in a skillet and season with red chili, paprika, oregano, sea salt, lemon juice, and fresh parsley. Packing in quite a bit of fiber, this is bound to feel full until lunch rolls around.