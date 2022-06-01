How to Celebrate Pride Month Sustainably — at Work, Parades, and More

Of course, what you are able to do will depend on your workplace, its size, and your role there. But no matter where you work, remember that Pride Month is about so much more than just adding a rainbow to your company’s logo this month.

It’s about commemorating those who fought for LGBTQ+ rights at the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, honoring all those who have fought for equality since then, and celebrating LGBTQ+ joy. So consider really using your voice to encourage your company to take real action during Pride Month this year.