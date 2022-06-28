Try Reusable Water Balloons for an Eco-Friendly Summer Battle

To use them, all you need to do is press the ball open, and submerge it in water for three seconds. Once full, you can throw the balls as you would any water balloon, and the water will explode out of the ball. Then, repeat the process.

Aqua Balls claims its product is eco-friendly, though the company does not disclose what materials the balls are made of (they are latex-free) or share any info about production. That said, these appear to be durable and reusable, and you can buy a 10-pack of the colorful Reusable Water Balloons for $69.99 — but they’re on sale for $34.99 as of publication.