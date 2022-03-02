Enjoy These Delicious Eco-Friendly Wines at Your Next Happy Hour

Mary Burnham of Delicato Wines describes Bota Box by saying "sustainability is in our DNA" in an exclusive conversation with Green Matters. The box's design is inspired by Spanish wine skins called “botas,” which were a zero-waste way for travelers to keep refreshed. As for their eco-friendliness, every detail counts.

"Bota Box’s recyclable cartons are printed with VOC-free inks on Kraft unbleached recycled paper that contains more than 95 percent post-consumer fiber. The box is bonded with cornstarch instead of synthetic glues," she told us.