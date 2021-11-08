Commemorate National Hiking Day on Instagram With These Caption Ideas

Hiking is a healthy hobby that anyone can start doing at any age, and it gives us yet another reason to love and respect our beloved Mother Earth. That said, National Hiking Day is coming up on Nov. 17, and whether you're able to trek through the woods on a weekly basis, or if it's simply something you get to do every few months, celebrating is a must. Even if you aren't able to get out there midweek, you can commemorate the holiday with these adorable National Hiking Day Instagram captions .

Your National Hiking Day photo is bound to get likes with these thoughtful captions.

Regardless of the post, coming up with the perfect Instagram caption is never easy — especially when it comes to that seriously breathtaking photo that you captured on your last hike. That said, these Instagram captions are basically guaranteed to get likes. Whether you choose a meaningful quote or a cute saying, there are so many relatable and beyond inspiring captions that are 100 percent Insta-worthy.

You are never too old to play outside. Seriously, and if you're new to hiking, there are groups for beginners that will help you get started at any age. "Fresh air'll do you good." - Tess Coleman, Freaky Friday Studies say nature exposure boosts mental health and cognition — so Mrs. Coleman was definitely onto something. Better than WiFi. Except now National Parks in Japan have internet... so you can, in fact, do both. “It’s not the mountain we conquer, but ourselves.” - Sir Edmund Hillary

Feeling a little earthy crunchy. “When everything feels like an uphill struggle, just think of the view from the top.” - Unknown Nature: cheaper than therapy. And since it's SAD season, you'll want to get out as much as you can these next few months! Hiking is just walking where it’s okay to pee. Just remember to bring a roll of compostable toilet paper with you on your journey. Drug of choice: fresh air. There's really nothing better than ditching the polluted city air for some fresh oxygen.

"Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don't shoot their husbands, they just don't.” - Elle Woods, Legally Blonde And it cures back pain, too! "There's always gonna be another mountain/ I'm always gonna wanna make it move/ Always gonna be an uphill battle/ Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose/ Ain't about how fast I get there/ Ain't about what's waiting on the other side/ It's the climb." - Miley Cyrus Miley has been a friend to the environment for a long time.

"Country roads, taking me home, to the place, I belong." - John Denver If your hike is part of a road trip, we have sustainable road trip tips. Drop your trail mix recipe in the comments. Take note: we have an amazing list of easy snack recipes you can prep before your trip. "I'd walk a thousand miles if I could just see you tonight. - Vanessa Carlton God, it (isn't) brutal out here. Olivia Rodrigo made sustainable merch for her first and latest tour, so she is also an environmental queen.