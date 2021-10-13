Sustainable Toilet Paper Companies, For a Wipe You Can Feel Good About

Ever wanted your tush to feel like it’s floating on a cloud? Cloud Paper’s TP is made from 100 percent bamboo, mailed directly to you without any plastic, and lightened with chlorine-free bleach. Through Cloud Paper’s partnership with Food Lifeline, the company has donated more than 10,000 rolls of TP to people in need. Cloud Paper is also partnered with the CarbonFund to offset 100 percent of its shipping and transportation emissions.