Sustainable Toilet Paper Companies, For a Wipe You Can Feel Good About

Sustainable Toilet Paper Companies, For a Wipe You Can Feel Good AboutBy Sophie Hirsh
Oct. 13 2021, Published 4:38 p.m. ET
There are so many ways to make your bathroom routine more eco-friendly — and one surprisingly easy switch is choosing to support a sustainable toilet paper company that responsibly manages its forests.
After all, U.S. manufacturers of toilet paper (and other paper products) are largely responsible for deforestation in Canada’s beautiful boreal forest. So if you’re a toilet paper user who cares about protecting the Earth, switching to one of the following eco-conscious TP brands is a no-brainer.
Who Gives A Crap
Not only does Who Gives A Crap have a hilarious name and adorable packaging, but the company has earned the No. 1 spot on the NRDC’s annual Issue with Tissue report multiple years in a row.
Who Gives A Crap makes its direct-to-consumer toilet paper out of both bamboo and 100 percent recycled paper, its shipping is plastic-free and carbon neutral, it’s a certified B Corp, and the company donates 50 percent of its profits to partner organizations that build toilets for people in need.
Cloud Paper
Ever wanted your tush to feel like it’s floating on a cloud? Cloud Paper’s TP is made from 100 percent bamboo, mailed directly to you without any plastic, and lightened with chlorine-free bleach. Through Cloud Paper’s partnership with Food Lifeline, the company has donated more than 10,000 rolls of TP to people in need. Cloud Paper is also partnered with the CarbonFund to offset 100 percent of its shipping and transportation emissions.
Plus, celebrities including Ciara, Mark Cuban, Robert Downey Jr., Ashton Kutcher, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Russell Wilson are all investors in the company.
Repurpose
Repurpose is best known for making compostable single-use tablewares, and the company recently branched out into the world of toilet paper. Repurpose’s TP is made from sustainably-sourced, FSC-certified bamboo. It’s also free of inks, dyes, and chlorine, and it’s sent to you in paper packaging. You can order it on the company’s website.
Green Forest
Green Forest was the only company besides Who Gives A Crap to score an A+ on the NRDC’s last few Issue with Tissue reports. While all of the above companies on this list feature more modern designs, bamboo materials, heavy social media presences, and are primarily sold direct-to-consumer, Green Forest is as old-school as it gets.
Green Forest, which was founded in 1990, makes its TP out of 100 percent recycled paper, it is whitened sans chlorine, and can be purchased in many major grocery stores, as well as via Amazon. The only drawback is that Green Forest seems to package its toilet paper in plastic — and the company isn’t on social media!
Shop for unbleached recycled toilet paper, such as Seventh Generation, Scott, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value.
Two of the most important things to keep in mind when shopping for TP are: material (ideally, it’s made of 100 percent recycled material, or a sustainable plant like bamboo) and packaging (plastic-free is always a plus). While many grocery store chains’ in-house brands dabble in greenwashing from time to time, a lot of them also offer 100 percent recycled TP, including Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value, Trader Joe’s, Target’s Everspring, and Publix’s GreenWise.
A few other recycled toilet paper brands that you can find in grocery stores include Seventh Generation, Marcal, Scott, and Natural Value — all of which have scored A grades from the NRDC.