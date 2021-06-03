Experienced Hikers Give Their Best Hiking Tips for National Trails Day (Exclusive)

Hawaii-based photographer and hiker, @aisha_danielle_, advises hikers to abide by the seven Leave No Trace principals.

"My best hiking tip is to leave no trace!" she tells Green Matters. "The beautiful trails we love to visit only remain beautiful if we take care of them and follow the seven leave no trace principles. The seven principles are plan ahead and prepare, travel and camp on durable surfaces, dispose of waste properly, leave what you find, minimize campfire impacts (be careful with fire), respect wildlife, and be considerate of other visitors. Have fun on the trails!"