How to Plan a Sustainable Road Trip

Road trips can be an exciting and adventurous opportunity to create memories with the people you love and take in sights along the way. While I’m not trying to dilute my very un-sustainable memories of my childhood, I do understand now that a road trip can always be done better — that it can always be done more sustainably. For that to happen, it takes planning.

Last week, I flew to Florida with Chevrolet to try out the new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, a chargeable electric vehicle with an EPA-estimated 259-mile range and more eco-friendly features that change the sustainable road trip game. (For full disclosure, I was invited by Chevrolet, and my travel and accomodations were compensated.)

If you’re thinking about planning a road trip sometime soon, start with an environmentally friendly car and then go from there. Ready to get planning? Keep reading for our top tips on planning a sustainable road trip — and my take on the Chevrolet Bolt EV!