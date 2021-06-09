How Olivia Rodrigo Is Making Sustainable Fashion Part of Her Brand

“Olivia has a great amount of thrifted and vintage items in her personal wardrobe, but where I think she especially shines is in her effort to use sustainable clothes for press events,” Sarah Miller, creator of Olivia Rodrigo Closet on Instagram, tells Green Matters exclusively.

“She continues to advocate for vintage pieces when using a stylist and often uses sustainable brands, such as Stella McCartney. This helps bring sustainable fashion into the mainstream,” Miller adds, noting that Rodrigo has worked with sustainable stylist Laura Sophie Cox.