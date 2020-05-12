Will the Coronavirus Have Any Long-Lasting Effects on the Climate?

As the world has battled the coronavirus pandemic and subsequently a pretty depressing news cycle over the past few months, positive news stories have been in high demand. And just in time, COVID-19’s lockdowns inspired a new kind of positive news story — that of nature “healing itself,” as evidenced by animals flourishing without people walking and driving through their habitats, and air pollution clearing up thanks to far less cars being on the roads, and more.

Many people latched onto these stories as a sign of hope during this scary time, while others simply meme’d the hell out of it . But conversely, many experts cautioned that these seemingly-positive impacts on nature were only temporary, and would have no lasting effect — because once this is all over and regular life resumes, things will probably just go back to “normal.”

But the longer this pandemic lasts, and the more of these stories — lions and flamingos and bears , oh my! — we read, the more they add up. Are these phenomena — namely, reduced air pollution levels in major cities around the world — simply short-term side effects? Or could any of these impacts on the environment be long-lasting?

While it’s hard to predict exactly what a post-coronavirus world will look like, there are several ways that the pandemic is positively impacting the planet that actually hold some long-lasting potential.

When lockdowns end and tourists repopulate Phuket’s beaches, the leatherback sea turtle nesting rate will likely slow down again — but the turtles who were born during the pandemic will continue to grow.

"This may have positive impacts on the environment in marine conservation in the long term as well ," Kanokwan Homcha-ai, supervisor of the Mai Khao Marine Turtle Foundation , told CNN. "Not just sea turtles, but other marine species such as dolphins and dugong that live in the region have also increased in numbers according to government survey, such as hermit crabs and other food sources for marine animals."

However, in some areas, the lockdowns have had positive effects on wild animal breeding rates — and that’s when the seemingly-short-term effects gain long-term potential. For example, in Phuket, Thailand, empty beaches have given endangered leatherback sea turtles the space to nest at the highest rate Thailand's beaches have seen in 20 years .

There could be a push for green jobs as economies rebuild.

Source: iStock

In the U.K., many experts believe that as the country rebuilds its economy and reemploys those left jobless during the pandemic, there should be a focus on switching to green jobs. For example, the U.K. Committee on Climate Change (CCC), penned an open letter to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to support retraining unemployed workers for green jobs as the country tries to rebound the economy from the pandemic.

Similarly, a group of researchers from the University of Oxford’s Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment (SSEE) published a working paper on how the U.K. should use government stimulus packages following the pandemic. The researchers think the government money should be used to retrain the unemployed members of the workforce for green jobs, which would simultaneously help reverse unemployment rates, restore the economy, and fight the climate crisis.

If the U.K. government — or any other national government, for that matter — decides to rebuild its economy with this focus on green jobs, it could have monumental, long-lasting effects. For one thing, it would provide job security for those who are currently unemployed, since jobs in renewable energy and other forward-thinking fields are more sustainable career paths than working in fossil fuels, from which the world desperately needs to transition away.