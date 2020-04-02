Air Pollution Has Dropped in India, Due to the Coronavirus Lockdown

To halt the escalation of the coronavirus, which has reportedly spread to about 1,300 people in India and claimed more than 600 lives, most of the nation's offices, factories, and stores have completely closed down. Airports have closed their doors, and cars are no longer flooding the streets as they usually do, according to Gizmodo.

And for predominantly this reason, residents have noticed much clearer skies in major cities like New Delhi, which happens to be one of the most polluted cities on the planet.