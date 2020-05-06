The U.S. Is Currently Experiencing a Meat Shortage — Here's Why

Donald Trump's undying love for hamburgers may ultimately put meat industry workers in grave danger — to prevent the meat shortage, the President signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants up and running , despite the lockdowns, according to TIME. However, if COVID-19 spreads to employees (and it likely would, as factory workers are kept in tight quarters), it will most exacerbate the issue.

Meanwhile, these factories are trying their best to keep employees safe, despite the unfortunate circumstances. In a statement, a Tyson spokesperson said they're mandating company-wide preventative measures.

“We’ve been screening worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing... We’ve also implemented social distancing measures, such as workstation dividers and more breakroom space," they said.