Water in Venice Canals Goes Crystal Clear Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

The tourists know it, the locals know it, and the gondoliers certainly know it: Don't swim in the Venice canals. Venice's waterways may look pretty, but they are actually a sewage system for the Italian city. But in an unexpected silver lining to the new coronavirus, things are looking up for the fish and other marine animals who do swim in the canals. As a side effect of Venice's lockdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the usually-murky canals are looking crystal clear this week.