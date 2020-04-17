These Lions in South Africa Are Seriously Loving the Coronavirus Quarantine

Kruger National Park Ranger, Richard Sowry, photographed a pride of lions sleeping in the middle of a usually-busy road by Orpen Rest Camp, which he posted to Twitter on Wednesday, April 15. Generally, he explained in the caption, this is a rare sight to see — the lions tend to reside at Kempiana Contractual Park, which is not accessible to tourists, while this road is generally crowded with traffic.

Kruger National Park officially shut its doors on March 25, according to CNN, as South Africa is currently under a nationwide quarantine to hopefully slow the spread of the coronavirus. In total, the country has recorded 4,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to Science Mag, which has led them to lockdown the country through the end of April, to hopefully "flatten the curve."

Check out the photos of the lions, below.