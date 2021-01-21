9 Songs About Climate Change That Are Absolute Fire

Climate crisis ballads may not be as popular as love songs — but there are plenty of songs about global warming that exist for your listening pleasure. Seriously: there are numerous songs about climate change out there, by artists from Pitbull to Joni Mitchell.

And while listening to songs about the climate emergency may not sound like the kind of bop you can rock out to, some of the songs on this list are straight-up bangers.

Read on for nine of our favorite climate change songs.