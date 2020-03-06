Celebrate International Women's Day With These Books by Women About the Climate

This Sunday, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, an annual holiday that has been observed for more than a century. Women are at the forefront of so many social justice movements, and climate activism is no exception. From the onset of the U.S. environmental movement in the 1960s up until present-day, many women have led the way by writing books about how everything from the chemical industry to capitalism to conspicuous consumption impacts planet Earth.

So if you're looking for a way to celebrate International Women’s Day this year, consider honoring the most important woman of them all — Mother Earth, of course — by reading a book about protecting her.

Scroll down for seven must-read books about the climate by kick-ass women.