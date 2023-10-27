Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Don’t Know What to Do With Your Leftover Pumpkin? Check Out These 10 Fun Ideas There’s no need to waste your leftover pumpkin. Instead, make pumpkin cream cold foam, create a sugar scrub, or add it to a simmer pot. By Rayna Skiver Oct. 27 2023, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

During the fall season, pumpkin puree is basically a grocery staple. It’s great in a variety of recipes and DIYs — you can even give it to your pet as a treat.

Article continues below advertisement

So, if you went a little overboard this year and aren’t sure what to do with leftover pumpkin, don’t worry. There are plenty of ways you can use every last bit and eliminate waste. Here are 10 ideas for repurposing leftover pumpkin puree, all of which are plant-based and eco-friendly, and range from tasty vegan recipes to DIY face masks.

1. Whip up some pumpkin butter.

Source: ISTOCK

Pumpkin butter is easily one of the best things to make throughout the autumn months. It’s delicious, simple, and completely plant-based. You can whip up this recipe from Eating Bird Food in just 10 minutes with items right from your pantry.

Article continues below advertisement

2. Make pumpkin cream cold foam.

There’s just something special about ordering a drink with pumpkin cream cold foam in the fall. However, this habit can add up pretty fast, so why not make it at home? Luckily, it’s pretty simple. You only need five ingredients to make this quick recipe: Non-dairy milk, canned pumpkin or pumpkin puree, maple syrup, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla extract.

Article continues below advertisement

3. Add it to your dog’s lick mat.

Pumpkin can be a tasty and nutritious snack for your dog. If you have leftovers, you can add some right to their bowl with their usual food, or you can add it to a lick mat. Your dog will appreciate it either way.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Try creating your own pumpkin face mask.

A pumpkin face mask might sound weird, but don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. The vitamins in pumpkin can help brighten and smooth your skin, and its enzymes and acids can help get rid of dead skin cells, according to Baylor College of Medicine. To give it a try, check out Gimme Some Oven’s face mask recipe — and to make it vegan, try swapping out the honey for shea butter, as recommended by Blomma Beauty.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Transform it into a sugar scrub.

While you’re letting your pumpkin face mask work it’s magic, you can make a sugar scrub. You’ll need natural raw sugar, coconut oil, pumpkin spice, vanilla extract, pumpkin puree, and a mason jar, according to Simply Stacie.

Article continues below advertisement

6. Make pumpkin spice syrup for your coffee.

If cold foam isn’t your thing, try this pumpkin spice syrup instead. This recipe from The Cup of Life is extremely convenient — it requires less than 10 ingredients and can be made in under 10 minutes. It will also save you a lot of money!

Article continues below advertisement

7. Freeze it.

When it comes to saving leftovers and reducing food waste, the freezer is your friend. To freeze your extra pumpkin, you can use a muffin pan or an ice cube tray, according to Toaster Oven Love. Just scoop about 2 tablespoons into each section, cover it, and pop it into the freezer.

Article continues below advertisement

8. Turn it into a delicious dish of vegan gnocchi.

For an exciting weeknight meal, turn your leftover pumpkin into gnocchi. Only four ingredients are necessary to make the main dish: Pumpkin, starchy potatoes, flour, and salt. If you want to add some extra flavor, nutmeg, spinach, vegan parmesan, and pine nuts are a great addition, according to Bianca Zapatka’s food blog.

Article continues below advertisement

9. Add it to your fall-themed simmer pot.

Simmer pots are the perfect home for all of your random, fragrant leftovers — including pumpkin. To make this pumpkin spice stovetop potpourri from Clean and Scentsible, combine apple cider, canned pumpkin, cinnamon sticks, whole cloves, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, and apple slices.

Article continues below advertisement

10. Make a pumpkin dip.