Vegans, Get Ready For Fall With These Plant-Based Starbucks Drinks

This year, Starbucks added a completely new drink to its fall beverage lineup: the Apple Crisp Macchiato , which you can enjoy hot or iced. The description reads, "layered flavors of apple and brown sugar meld like the filling of a gooey apple pie in harmony with espresso, steamed milk and a caramelized-spiced apple drizzle—a nostalgic autumn pick-me-up." Needless to say, we're all about it. But can it be made vegan without putting your barista through too much trouble?

According to PETA, ordering an Apple Crisp Macchiato vegan is simple, whether you're hoping to drink it hot or iced — just request they use plant-based milk in lieu of dairy.

"The Apple Crisp Macchiato is also made with Apple Brown Sugar Syrup and your choice of espresso and comes topped with a vegan Spiced Apple Drizzle made from apple juice, apple purée, cinnamon, and nutmeg," the animal rights organization wrote. Needless to say, we're trying one ASAP.