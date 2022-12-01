Avoiding Candles? Try These 3 Amazing Simmer Pots for the Holidays

During the holiday season, it seems like we are bombarded with festive-smelling candles. And even though the idea of them is appealing, they aren’t always sustainable or healthy. Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean we can’t partake in smelling all of the amazing seasonal scents.

Simmer pots are a great alternative to candles — in fact, there are a ton of simmer pot recipes for the holidays to choose from that are just as good or even better.