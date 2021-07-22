Pumpkin Seeds Have Endless Nutritional Benefits

To many, pumpkin seeds are just something to throw away after pumpkin-carving — or something to plant in a half-hearted attempt to grow a few backyard pumpkins for the following year.

However, those who are aware of the nutritional benefits of pumpkin seeds will realize that they don’t just have a Halloween decoration on their hands, but a nutrient-rich healthy snack that has been proven effective against a number of serious health conditions.