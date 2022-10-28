Should You Be Washing Your Pumpkins? Short Answer: Yes.

If you, like many others, display your carved masterpiece on the porch for everyone to see, you may be confused why there would be a need to cleanse the pumpkin ahead of time.

Well, it turns out that washing pumpkins actually preserves them. Pumpkin carving is lovely, but it becomes a lot less lovely when the pumpkin starts to mold after only a few weeks, making the once beautiful design look genuinely gruesome.