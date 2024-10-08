Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The 20 Best Sustainable Things to Save on During Prime Day in October These Prime Day deals are all about energy conservation, sustainable design, and nontoxic living. And they're the best sales of the year. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 8 2024, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

Perhaps you've heard the big news: Amazon Prime Day starts today. As expected, this famous 48-hour savings event is packed with some of the best deals of the year on tech, beauty, kitchen appliances, and beyond — literally millions of items deep into the depths of Amazon's inventory.

Article continues below advertisement

Feel like this just happened recently? Well, that's because this marks the second Prime Day of 2024. The first was back in July. This time Amazon aligned the dates, Oct. 8 and 9, to coincide with the kick-off of holiday shopping season—well, for us early birds who don't wait for Black Friday. I know what you're thinking, but before you totally dismiss these best-of-the-year sales, hear me out. Just like last time, I dug around to find the absolute best Prime Day deals on sustainable products. I truly believe you'll find a deal in the roundup below that's perfect for someone on your Santa list — or even yourself, naughtiness notwithstanding!

Below, we've rounded up our favorite eco-friendly products on sale right now for Prime Day — and keep scrolling to see the myriad ways in which you can shop on Amazon sustainably.

Article continues below advertisement

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

Anker is one of the most trusted names in personal tech, and this portable power station is a powerhouse of emergency preparedness and outdoor adventuring. Its multiple ports, including USB-C and AC outlets, allow you to juice up everything from mobile devices to countertop appliances quickly, often in under two hours, and it’s compatible with solar panels. Score it for more than 50 percent off right now.

The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers

If you're a parent, you know that diapers aren't cheap. Prime Day is a perfect opportunity to stock up on nontoxic diapers by The Honest Company at 20 percent off. They're super absorbent using only sustainably harvested, plant-based materials and no latex, chlorine, or harsh chemicals. They come in super cute designs and in sizes from newborn all the way up to size seven. Honest also uses recyclable packaging, making each purchase a step towards a cleaner future for everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

Echo Show 8

One of Prime Day's best-sellers this year will undoubtedly be the Echo Show 8, which is 43 percent off for Prime Day — and it's something eco-minded shoppers would appreciate. It's a smart display that makes life easier, letting you make hands-free video calls, control your smart home, and stream videos galore, all on an 8-inch HD touchscreen. Its Low Power Mode helps conserve electricity, too. The unit itself is made partially wit recycled materials, and its packaging is sustainable, too. Amazon is working to power all its Echo devices with 100 percent renewable energy, like solar and wind, by 2025​.

Salt & Stone Antioxidant Rich Body Wash

Here's the most luxurious stocking stuffer idea: Salt & Stone Antioxidant Rich Body Wash, a vegan blend of cleansing and skin-nourishing ingredients like seaweed extracts, spirulina, blueberry extract, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid. The brand is committed to using zero animal-derived substances and only sustainable packaging.

Article continues below advertisement

Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Blocks Set

The elves work overtime on Prime Day, and some of the best deals you'll find are on toys like this blocks set by Melissa & Doug, made for ages two to five. Made from responsibly harvested, FSC-certified wood, the nontoxic blocks come in primary colors and teach as much as they entertain. Little ones learn color recognition, dexterity, fine motor skills, and more. And you save almost 50 percent.

4M Green Science Solar Rover, DIY STEAM Powered Kids Science Kit

Kids ages five and up will be fascinated with this eco-friendly STEM toy that teaches them all about renewable energy by converting solar power into motion, no batteries necessary. All they need is a soda can and the supplies provided to build the rover, so it's an interactive lesson in sustainability and recycling. Save 45 percent on this top-rated toy.

Article continues below advertisement

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day All-Purpose Cleaner Spray, 3-pack

The beloved Mrs. Meyers cleaning products are on sale for Prime Day, so stock up on a three-pack of this all-natural, Leaping Bunny-certified hand soap while it's more than 40 percent off. It's made with plant-derived, biodegradable ingredients, and comes in a bottles made with 30 percent recycled plastic. The limited-edition Apple Cider fragrance, made with an essential oil blend, is a nice little holiday-season touch.

Blueair HEPASilent Air Purifier

The Blueair HEPASilent Air Purifier isn’t just about fresher air; it’s about cleaner energy, too. Thanks to HEPASilent technology, it’s incredibly energy-efficient, using only as much power as a lightbulb. Even better, it’s made with recycled materials and is ENERGY STAR certified. Clear the air in rooms up to 3,048 square feet and save 46 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

LANE LINEN 100% Organic Cotton Queen Sheet Set

Sleep sustainably in this luxurious Lane Linen sheet set, made with 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton, free from harmful chemicals and ideal for sensitive skin. Sweaty sleepers, take note: its breathable percale weave keeps you cool all night. The set even comes packaged in a reusable fabric bag. This set is 53 percent off.

GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware - 16 Pieces

Healthy cooking takes on a new meaning with this GreenLife cookware set, made of aluminum with a Thermolon nontoxic, ceramic nonstick coating, which is free from PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium. Its soft-grip handles are made of stay-cool Bakelite, so you can handle with care. The set is also dishwasher safe and suitable for all stovetops except induction. We love it in vibrant turquoise, but it comes in other colors, too. And it's down to just $80 for a 16-piece set.

Article continues below advertisement

Here are some more sustainable Prime Day deals:

What are Amazon's sustainable initiatives?

When you think of Earth-friendly companies, Amazon is probably not the first name that comes to mind, and that's understandable. A company this massive is responsible for its fair share of carbon emissions, resource consumption, packaging waste, and even questionable labor practices, so we're not sugar-coating it. But if there's something you need to buy, it's understandable that you'd want to take advantage of the reduced prices of Amazon Prime Day. Here's a look at a few of Amazon's sustainability commitments: The Climate Pledge: Amazon is among hundreds of companies to sign this pledge , which is a commitment net-zero carbon emissions (meaning removing as many carbon emissions as they generate) by the year 2040. They've also invested $2 billion in other companies trying to establish sustainable practices.

Amazon is among hundreds of companies to sign , which is a commitment net-zero carbon emissions (meaning removing as many carbon emissions as they generate) by the year 2040. They've also invested $2 billion in other companies trying to establish sustainable practices. Right Now Climate Fund: Amazon spent $100 million so far to support reforestation and conservation projects around the world. These projects aim to restore ecosystems and offset carbon emissions​.

Amazon spent $100 million so far to support reforestation and conservation projects around the world. These projects aim to restore ecosystems and offset carbon emissions​. Renewable energy: As the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world, Amazon plans to power all operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. They already have over 90 renewable energy projects, including wind and solar farms​.

As the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world, Amazon plans to power all operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. They already have over 90 renewable energy projects, including wind and solar farms​. Sustainable packaging: Amazon's reduced packaging weight by 33 percent since 2015, eliminating more than 880,000 tons of packaging materials. Initiatives like Frustration-Free Packaging ensure that products are shipped in recyclable and minimal packaging​.

Amazon's reduced packaging weight by 33 percent since 2015, eliminating more than 880,000 tons of packaging materials. Initiatives like Frustration-Free Packaging ensure that products are shipped in recyclable and minimal packaging​. Sustainable delivery: Amazon is starting to use electric delivery vans, and they hope to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030. In 2021, over 100 million packages were delivered using zero-emission vehicles​.

Article continues below advertisement

How do I shop Amazon Prime Day deals sustainably?

We're all very aware of Amazon's vast inventory and competitive everyday prices, but how much do you know about the opportunities to shop sustainably on Amazon? There are plenty. So if you feel overwhelmed by the mass consumerism of Prime Day but want to score some incredible deals responsibly, here's what we suggest: Identify Climate Pledge-Friendly products: Use the Climate Pledge Friendly filter to browse products that meet certain environmental standards. They'll be marked with a Climate Pledge Friendly label, which includes over 30 sustainability certifications such as Fair Trade, Energy Star, and Cradle to Cradle Certified.

Use the Climate Pledge Friendly filter to browse products that meet certain environmental standards. They'll be marked with a Climate Pledge Friendly label, which includes over 30 sustainability certifications such as Fair Trade, Energy Star, and Cradle to Cradle Certified. Use frustration-free packaging: This initiative aims to reduce waste by shipping products in minimal, recyclable packaging. Just look for Frustration-Free Packaging in the product description.

This initiative aims to reduce waste by shipping products in minimal, recyclable packaging. Just look for Frustration-Free Packaging in the product description. Choose eco-friendly and sustainable products: Search for organic, vegan, biodegradable, reusable, and recyclable products as well as items made with renewable or recycled content and free of toxins.

Search for organic, vegan, biodegradable, reusable, and recyclable products as well as items made with renewable or recycled content and free of toxins. Choose Amazon Renewed products: Purchase pre-owned and refurbished products that have been tested and certified to work and look like new (but don't expect Prime Day deals on these).

Purchase pre-owned and refurbished products that have been tested and certified to work and look like new (but don't expect Prime Day deals on these). Use Amazon Day Delivery: Prime members in the U.S. can use a delivery option called Amazon Day , which lets you choose the day you want your packages delivered. Opt to have multiple deliveries shipped together in one box and you'll lower carbon emissions and reduce packaging waste. Amazon is even starting to ship some products with less packaging.

Prime members in the U.S. can use a delivery option called , which lets you choose the day you want your packages delivered. Opt to have multiple deliveries shipped together in one box and you'll lower carbon emissions and reduce packaging waste. Amazon is even starting to ship Shop local: Whenever possible, opt for products shipped from local sellers to sidestep long-distance shipping.

Whenever possible, opt for products shipped from local sellers to sidestep long-distance shipping. Choose energy-efficient electronics: Search for electronics that are ENERGY STAR certified, which means they meet energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Search for electronics that are ENERGY STAR certified, which means they meet energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Look into the Amazon Second Chance program: This program offers ways to recycle, trade in, or return used items.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime Member to shop Prime Day deals?