7 Eco-Friendly Lunchboxes That Are Leak-Proof, Plastic-Free, and Start at Just $26
Give to-go meals a makeover with these sustainable lunchboxes.
Published Oct. 2 2024, 10:36 a.m. ET
When I was a kid, lunchboxes were typically made of metal with plastic handles and thermoses to match. Those cartoon character-emblazoned lunchboxes had, shall we say, design flaws — meaning the latch would spontaneously come undone, the lid would open, and my drink, sandwich, and snacks would spill onto the floor. Embarrassing! Nowadays, eco-friendly lunchboxes are designed to be secure and leak-proof, and they're intended for both kids and adults. Not that a brown bag is so terrible for the environment (especially if you use it multiple times), but it only has to get a little bit soggy for me to be transported back to the mortification of my youth. Suffice to say, modern eco-friendly lunchboxes excel at form, function, and sustainability.
In fact, each eco-friendly lunchbox below is totally plastic-free — except for the last one on this list, which is made of 100 percent recycled plastic. I managed to find seven incredible options using materials like stainless steel, glass, bamboo, and water-resistant FSC-certified washable paper. That last one is actually a reusable paper bag designed for your grown-up lunch, but without the daily waste. That's how far we've come from the days of my not-so-wonderful Wonder Woman lunch pail. Some are even compartmentalized, so you can DIY some healthy "lunchables" for your little ones or make yourself a creative bento box. Let's tuck into seven of the best eco-friendly lunchboxes out there.
Rover Stainless Steel Lunch Box Set
This best-selling Rover lunchbox lets you fill five compartments with nibbles, like fruits and cut-up veggies. There's even two leak-proof silicone-topped compartments that are perfect for dips and yogurt. Plus, this all-stainless lunchbox can go right in the dishwasher.
"No plastic, easy to clean, no leaks, food doesn't mix between compartments. Perfect," wrote a reviewer.
Ekobo Rectangular Recycled Bamboo Bento Lunch Box
Made of a composite of recycled FSC-certified bamboo fiber, this compact lunchbox — available in cheerful yellow and a few other colors — can hold cold or hot foods (just don't put it in the microwave). You can even separate your foods thanks to a divider inside.
Paper Bag Lunch Cooler
You'll be enamored by the coolness of this washable Paper Bag lunchbox made of FSC certified paper treated to be water-resistant, washable, and reusable. It looks like a cross between a brown bag lunch and your favorite belt.
"This bag is the cutest lunch bag ever. Stylish, quirky, and a fun play on nostalgia," wrote a fan.
LunchBots Large Trio Stainless Steel Lunch Container
This stainless bento-style lunchbox by LunchBots is suitable for anyone, but kids will enjoy the colorful, leak-proof silicone lid that comes in blue or pink. It's great for fans of the sandwich-snack-juice box combo.
One parent wrote, "An absolute pleasure to use! No leaks, dishwasher safe. Good size, stylish. My kids love it. I know they are healthy staying away from plastic."
Blue Water Bento Insulated Canister
If you prefer a canister-style lunchbox for soups, stews, or any one-pot meal, this one by Blue Water is a great option. It's made of stainless steel, and the bamboo top is leak-proof thanks to a silicone suction seal. It's insulated, too, so it'll keep food hot or cold for at least eight hours.
"Really excellent quality. Absolutely no leakage so far. Does exactly what I need it to. The packaging that this item came in was completely plastic free as advertised," a customer wrote.
Black & Blum Large Stainless Steel Sandwich Box
This 42-ounce stainless steel lunchbox has one big compartment to hold everything, a bamboo lid to keep it leak-proof, and a silicone strap to keep everything secure — no spontaneous spills in sight. You'll be smitten with high-performing stunner.
Choose from orange, turquoise, or olive green straps.
Hydro Flask Kids Insulated Lunch Box
A brand that's known for its stellar insulated water bottles is responsible for this colorful kids' pick: the Hydro Flask Insulated Lunch Box, available in four fun colors. The fully lined, BPA-free fabric lunchbox is is designed to keep food fresh for hours with its insulation, especially when used with an ice pack. The box is made from recycled polyester, and coated for durability.
It has an easy-to-clean interior and a flexible handle that's easy for kids to hold. Pair it with a mini Hydro Flask thermos.