7 Eco-Friendly Lunchboxes That Are Leak-Proof, Plastic-Free, and Start at Just $26 Give to-go meals a makeover with these sustainable lunchboxes. By Kristine Solomon Published Oct. 2 2024, 10:36 a.m. ET

When I was a kid, lunchboxes were typically made of metal with plastic handles and thermoses to match. Those cartoon character-emblazoned lunchboxes had, shall we say, design flaws — meaning the latch would spontaneously come undone, the lid would open, and my drink, sandwich, and snacks would spill onto the floor. Embarrassing! Nowadays, eco-friendly lunchboxes are designed to be secure and leak-proof, and they're intended for both kids and adults. Not that a brown bag is so terrible for the environment (especially if you use it multiple times), but it only has to get a little bit soggy for me to be transported back to the mortification of my youth. Suffice to say, modern eco-friendly lunchboxes excel at form, function, and sustainability.

In fact, each eco-friendly lunchbox below is totally plastic-free — except for the last one on this list, which is made of 100 percent recycled plastic. I managed to find seven incredible options using materials like stainless steel, glass, bamboo, and water-resistant FSC-certified washable paper. That last one is actually a reusable paper bag designed for your grown-up lunch, but without the daily waste. That's how far we've come from the days of my not-so-wonderful Wonder Woman lunch pail. Some are even compartmentalized, so you can DIY some healthy "lunchables" for your little ones or make yourself a creative bento box. Let's tuck into seven of the best eco-friendly lunchboxes out there.

Rover Stainless Steel Lunch Box Set

This best-selling Rover lunchbox lets you fill five compartments with nibbles, like fruits and cut-up veggies. There's even two leak-proof silicone-topped compartments that are perfect for dips and yogurt. Plus, this all-stainless lunchbox can go right in the dishwasher. "No plastic, easy to clean, no leaks, food doesn't mix between compartments. Perfect," wrote a reviewer.

Ekobo Rectangular Recycled Bamboo Bento Lunch Box

Made of a composite of recycled FSC-certified bamboo fiber, this compact lunchbox — available in cheerful yellow and a few other colors — can hold cold or hot foods (just don't put it in the microwave). You can even separate your foods thanks to a divider inside.

Paper Bag Lunch Cooler

You'll be enamored by the coolness of this washable Paper Bag lunchbox made of FSC certified paper treated to be water-resistant, washable, and reusable. It looks like a cross between a brown bag lunch and your favorite belt. "This bag is the cutest lunch bag ever. Stylish, quirky, and a fun play on nostalgia," wrote a fan.

LunchBots Large Trio Stainless Steel Lunch Container

This stainless bento-style lunchbox by LunchBots is suitable for anyone, but kids will enjoy the colorful, leak-proof silicone lid that comes in blue or pink. It's great for fans of the sandwich-snack-juice box combo. One parent wrote, "An absolute pleasure to use! No leaks, dishwasher safe. Good size, stylish. My kids love it. I know they are healthy staying away from plastic."

Blue Water Bento Insulated Canister

If you prefer a canister-style lunchbox for soups, stews, or any one-pot meal, this one by Blue Water is a great option. It's made of stainless steel, and the bamboo top is leak-proof thanks to a silicone suction seal. It's insulated, too, so it'll keep food hot or cold for at least eight hours. "Really excellent quality. Absolutely no leakage so far. Does exactly what I need it to. The packaging that this item came in was completely plastic free as advertised," a customer wrote.

Black & Blum Large Stainless Steel Sandwich Box

This 42-ounce stainless steel lunchbox has one big compartment to hold everything, a bamboo lid to keep it leak-proof, and a silicone strap to keep everything secure — no spontaneous spills in sight. You'll be smitten with high-performing stunner. Choose from orange, turquoise, or olive green straps.

Hydro Flask Kids Insulated Lunch Box