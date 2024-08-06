Home > Green Matters Approved 15 of the Best Natural Diaper Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Aug. 6 2024, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Single-use diapers are notoriously pollutive — the EPA estimates that the average disposable diaper can take around 500 years to degrade. However, these days, there are many brands on the market making disposable diapers with far less plastic, instead relying on materials like bamboo, wood pulp, and cotton for single-use diapers. The 15 natural diaper brands we’ve listed below take far less time to degrade, and some options below can even be composted. Vote for the best natural diaper brands once a day until Sept. 3, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Sept. 12, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the best natural baby diaper brand!

Babyganics

Babyganics was founded by two dads, and later acquired by SC Johnson. The company sells diapers, bath and body products, sunscreen, and home care products. The company's diapers are made without latex, petroleum-based lotion, or fragrance. The diaper's core is made from fluff pulp without chlorine processing.

Article continues below advertisement

Bambo Nature

Bambo Nature diapers are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified and FSC-certified. The diapers promise 12 hours of protection thanks to their leakage prevention technology, and they're guaranteed skin-safe. The company voluntarily undergoes third-party inspections of products to ensure safety and sustainability.

Article continues below advertisement

Coterie

Coterie's popular diapers are EWG Verified, FSC-certified, cruelty-free, and made from 25 percent plant-based materials. The diaper's absorbent core is made of sodium polyacrylate, and chlorine-free wood pulp from sustainable forests. Coterie also boasts that its products are free of fragrance, lotion, latex, rubber, dyes, alcohol, heavy metals, VOCs, and other unwated ingredients.

Article continues below advertisement

Dyper

Dyper products are made with bamboo and are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified. The diapers are made using natural rubber latex, and are free of unwanted ingredients like parabens, fragrances, and phthalates. Dyper products are certified 55 percent biobased and 5-star rated by DermaTest, an independent dermatology research institute.

Article continues below advertisement

Eco by Naty

Source: Courtesy of Eco by Naty

Eco by Naty is a Swedish company founded in 1994 that makes diapers and a few other products, including baby wipes and menstrual care items. Products are certified vegan, FSC-certified, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, and certified biobased by OK Biobased by TÜV Austria. Eco by Naty's diapers boast that all diaper components that touch baby's skin are bio-based.

Article continues below advertisement

Eco Pea Co.

Eco Pea Co. products are made with an FSC-certified bamboo pulp diaper core and are 100 percent vegan and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free. The diapers are formulated for babies with sensitive skin, and they are hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. Eco Pea Co. also makes bamboo baby wipes, and the company is a member of 1% for the Planet.

Article continues below advertisement

Ecoriginals

Ecoriginals makes plant-based diapers from natural fibers such as cotton, wood pulp, tissue paper, and non-GMO cornstarch. Ecorginals' Plantcell Technology claims it can lock moisture away for over 12 hours, and these diapers promise to have a higher absorbency than other diapers. Ecoriginals is plastic-neutral and has multiple sustainability projects underway, including a partnership with Plastic Bank.

Article continues below advertisement

Freestyle

Freestyle is best known for its bamboo diapers, which are made from BambooTek FSC-certified and Ecocert-certified organic bamboo fabric pulp. The company maintains that the difference between its products and other bamboo diapers is that Freestyle doesn't use wood for its diaper pulp, just bamboo. The company's website also states its products are made without fragrance, chlorine, phthalates, latex, and other unwanted ingredients.

Article continues below advertisement

Happy Little Camper

Certified B Corp Happy Little Camper's diapers are composed of a GMO-free cotton-blend top sheet, and infused with aloe vera and extracts of vitamin E. Happy Little Camper is FSC-certified and free of ingredients such as polyethylene glycols, parabens, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), silicone, dioxins, VOCs, lotion, and latex.

Article continues below advertisement

HealthyBaby

HealthyBaby's diapers are the "first and only" diapers to be EWG Verified, and they are also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, FSC-certified, and Plastic Neutral-certified. HealthyBaby also has a Nordic Swan Ecolabel and proudly makes diapers without parabens, phthalates, fragrances, optical brighteners, and over 2,800 other banned ingredients. HealthyBaby also has carbon neutral manufacturing and its diapers come in biodegradable paper packaging. Additionally, Hilary Swank serves as the company's Chief Innovation Officer.

Article continues below advertisement

Hello Bello

Founded by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Hello Bello sells a variety of children's care items at affordable prices. For its diapers, Hello Bello uses a zero-waste manufacturing process, and its diaper core is made from sustainably-harvested fluff pulp, with a plant-based core liner. All diapers are made in the U.S., and unsellable goods are donated to those in need.

Article continues below advertisement

Kudos

Kudos is known for getting a deal on Shark Tank with Mark Cuban and Gwyneth Paltrow, whom Kudos blew away with its highly absorbent diapers. The diapers promise to remain leak-free overnight thanks to the company's patent-pending DoubleDry tech. Kudos diapers are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified, have a 100 percent cotton liner, a raw sugarcane-based protective layers, and a tree pulp-based core.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Moon

Millie Moon makes "luxury" diapers, as well as wipes and training pants, which are all certified vegan and cruelty-free by PETA. The company's diapers are Dermatest certified and free of lotions, latex, or fragrance. Diapers are also Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified and designed to be ultra absorbent. Millie Moon is also partnered with Reach Out and Read, an early literacy nonprofit.

Article continues below advertisement

Nest Diapers

Nest Diapers' diapers are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified and SGS-certified, and are not tested on animals. Ingredients include wood fluff and an acrylate polymer produced with 10 percent renewable resources. The company's diapers are technically compostable, but Nest Diapers urges consumers to compost them commercially instead of at home.

Article continues below advertisement

Terra

Terra makes plant-based diapers, training pants, and bamboo baby wipes. The company's diapers are made with 85 percent plant-based materials, including FSC-certified wood pulp and biodegradable bamboo fiber. All products are free of chlorine, latex, lotion, and harsh chemicals as certified by Intertek, and the diapers are rated "excellent" by Dermatest.