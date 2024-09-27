Home > Small Changes > Food > What Does Organic Mean? Behold the Best Organic Bedding: 5 Luxurious Linen and Cotton Sheet Sets These sublime sheet sets are all GOTS-certified organic, biodegradable, and free of toxic chemicals so you can sleep soundly at night. By Kristine Solomon Published Sept. 27 2024, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: iStock Photo

Transparency Matters: If you click on any links on this page, Green Matters may earn a commission (at no additional cost to you). Each item is hand-selected by editors with the planet — and people – in mind. All prices listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Learn more about our affiliate policy.

You have enough on your mind; do you need to worry about whether your bedding is making you sick when you're trying to drift into dreamland? Microfiber sheets, for instance, are made of synthetic materials like polyester, which are petroleum-based and can off-gas harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Even cotton bedding—the non-organic kind—often contains toxic dyes and flame retardants as well as traces of pesticides. Not to mention how the production and disposal of this bedding affect the planet.

But there are a slew of beloved brands making some of the best organic bedding under the sun using sustainable fibers from organic cotton and linen. Not only are the organic sheet sets below non-toxic, biodegradable, and gentle on the planet's resources but they're also designed to be luxurious. Go ahead, wrap yourself up in the best organic bedding—we guarantee you wouldn't dream of switching back to regular old sheets.

Avocado Mattress - Organic Cotton Sheets

The Organic Cotton Sheets by Avocado Mattress are made in India from 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton that's been responsibly made under ethical conditions and certified by Fair Trade USA. The sateen sheets are all about that hotel experience and are available in crisp colors like white, and it's safe to say they're a universal favorite by this eco-conscious brand. They're breathable and free from harmful chemicals and dyes, ensuring a non-toxic sleep night after night.

Coyuchi - Organic Relaxed Linen Sheet Set

Coyuchi is another pioneer in sustainable bedding, stocked with luxurious, eco-friendly sheets, duvets, and beyond crafted from ethically sourced materials. They use GOTS-certified organic fibers and environmentally friendly processes to make dreamy bedding, like these Organic Linen Sheets, an Oprah favorite made from 100 percent organic French linen, a breathable and moisture-wicking option for hot sleepers. These sheets get softer and more lived in with each wash. They come in several serene, earthy tones, making them perfect for an eco-friendly, stylish bedroom.

Boll & Branch - Flannel Sheet Set

Boll & Branch has it in the bag for organic bedding. Their luxurious, eco-friendly Solid Flannel Sheet Set is made from 100 percent GOTS-certified organic cotton and is just the set you need for a winter filled with warm and cozy snoozes. Available in a variety of colors, including the calming Shore tone, they get even softer with each wash. You can rest easy supporting Boll & Branch, too, and the company maintains ethical manufacturing standards and fair labor practices.

Nest Bedding - Sateen Organic Cotton Sheet Set + Pillowcases

Nest Bedding is an eco-conscious brand offering organic sleep products in a slew of sustainable materials, like this 200 thread-count Organic Cotton Crinkle Percale Sheet Set made from GOTS-certified organic cotton and Fair Trade materials. Percale is Nest's newest line, perfect for warmer weather with its lightweight crinkle texture. These sheets are crafted responsibly in India and are available in various colors, including Peach, Sage, and Indigo. Here's another cool feature: the pillowcases have a unique internal sleeve that prevents them from sliding off.

Naturepedic - Organic Percale Sheets and Pillowcases