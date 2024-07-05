Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Low-Impact Living The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals — and How to Shop Them Sustainably Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost here, and you can score Early Access Prime Day deals right now on eco-friendly, sustainably made products. By Kristine Solomon Jul. 5 2024, Published 9:49 a.m. ET Source: iStock

All the rumors are true: Amazon Prime Day 2024 is right around the corner. As usual, it'll be a two-day savings event loaded with some of the biggest discounts of the year on millions of items sitewide. And the savings start now — Amazon has already dropped some juicy early Prime Day deals, and that includes some of our favorite green and sustainable products at the lowest prices of the year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day will happen on July 16 and 17 this year. But set your alarm, because Amazon means business. The main event will start first thing in the morning at 12:01am PT on Wednesday July 16, and end a minute before midnight on Thursday July 17. The deals will constantly be in flux — some deals will expire or sell out and new deals will launch all throughout the 48-hour event, so it's important to check back regularly.

What are Amazon's sustainable initiatives?

When you think of Earth-friendly companies, Amazon is probably not the first name that comes to mind, and that's understandable. A company this massive is responsible for its fair share of carbon emissions, resource consumption, packaging waste, and even questionable labor practices, so we're not sugar-coating it. But if there's something you need to buy, it's understandable that you'd want to take advantage of the reduced prices of Amazon Prime Day. Here's a look at a few of Amazon's sustainability commitments:

The Climate Pledge: Amazon is among hundreds of companies to sign this pledge, which is a commitment net-zero carbon emissions (meaning removing as many carbon emissions as they generate) by the year 2040. They've also invested $2 billion in other companies trying to establish sustainable practices.

Amazon is among hundreds of companies to sign this pledge, which is a commitment net-zero carbon emissions (meaning removing as many carbon emissions as they generate) by the year 2040. They've also invested $2 billion in other companies trying to establish sustainable practices. Right Now Climate Fund: Amazon spent $100 million so far to support reforestation and conservation projects around the world. These projects aim to restore ecosystems and offset carbon emissions​.

Amazon spent $100 million so far to support reforestation and conservation projects around the world. These projects aim to restore ecosystems and offset carbon emissions​. Renewable energy: As the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world, Amazon plans to power all operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. They already have over 90 renewable energy projects, including wind and solar farms​.

As the largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world, Amazon plans to power all operations with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. They already have over 90 renewable energy projects, including wind and solar farms​. Sustainable packaging: Amazon's reduced packaging weight by 33 percent since 2015, eliminating more than 880,000 tons of packaging materials. Initiatives like Frustration-Free Packaging ensure that products are shipped in recyclable and minimal packaging​.

Amazon's reduced packaging weight by 33 percent since 2015, eliminating more than 880,000 tons of packaging materials. Initiatives like Frustration-Free Packaging ensure that products are shipped in recyclable and minimal packaging​. Sustainable delivery: Amazon is starting to use electric delivery vans, and they hope to have 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030. In 2021, over 100 million packages were delivered using zero-emission vehicles​.

How do I shop Amazon Prime Day deals sustainably?

We're all very aware of Amazon's vast inventory and competitive everyday prices, but how much do you know about the opportunities to shop sustainably on Amazon? There are plenty. So if you feel overwhelmed by the mass consumerism of Prime Day but want to score some incredible deals responsibly, here's what we suggest:

Identify Climate Pledge-Friendly products: Use the Climate Pledge Friendly filter to browse products that meet certain environmental standards. They'll be marked with a Climate Pledge Friendly label, which includes over 30 sustainability certifications such as Fair Trade, Energy Star, and Cradle to Cradle Certified.

Use the Climate Pledge Friendly filter to browse products that meet certain environmental standards. They'll be marked with a Climate Pledge Friendly label, which includes over 30 sustainability certifications such as Fair Trade, Energy Star, and Cradle to Cradle Certified. Use frustration-free packaging: This initiative aims to reduce waste by shipping products in minimal, recyclable packaging. Just look for Frustration-Free Packaging in the product description.

This initiative aims to reduce waste by shipping products in minimal, recyclable packaging. Just look for Frustration-Free Packaging in the product description. Choose eco-friendly and sustainable products: Search for organic, vegan, biodegradable, reusable, and recyclable products as well as items made with renewable or recycled content and free of toxins.

Search for organic, vegan, biodegradable, reusable, and recyclable products as well as items made with renewable or recycled content and free of toxins. Choose Amazon Renewed products: Purchase pre-owned and refurbished products that have been tested and certified to work and look like new (but don't expect Prime Day deals on these).

Purchase pre-owned and refurbished products that have been tested and certified to work and look like new (but don't expect Prime Day deals on these). Use Amazon Day Delivery: Prime members in the U.S. can use a delivery option called Amazon Day, which lets you choose the day you want your packages delivered. Opt to have multiple deliveries shipped together in one box and you'll lower carbon emissions and reduce packaging waste. Amazon is even starting to ship some products with less packaging.

Prime members in the U.S. can use a delivery option called Amazon Day, which lets you choose the day you want your packages delivered. Opt to have multiple deliveries shipped together in one box and you'll lower carbon emissions and reduce packaging waste. Amazon is even starting to ship some products with less packaging. Shop local: Whenever possible, opt for products shipped from local sellers to sidestep long-distance shipping.

Whenever possible, opt for products shipped from local sellers to sidestep long-distance shipping. Choose energy-efficient electronics: Search for electronics that are ENERGY STAR certified, which means they meet energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Search for electronics that are ENERGY STAR certified, which means they meet energy efficiency guidelines set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Look into the Amazon Second Chance program: This program offers ways to recycle, trade in, or return used items. Here are six of our favorite early deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024:

Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook

While the rest of the Prime Day shoppers are stocking up on Amazon Echo and Kindle products, I'll be snapping up this genius Smart Reusable Notebook by Rocketbook. It's an eco-friendly, erasable notebook with lined "pages" that work with any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, also available on Amazon. Just wipe it clean with a damp cloth and reuse it endlessly. This sustainable alternative to traditional notebooks helps reduce paper waste while offering the convenience of digital storage — just sync it to the Rocketbook app to scan and save your notes to the cloud.

Weleda Skin Food Body Lotion

One of Amazon's most popular natural skincare brands, Weleda, is running a bunch of early Prime Day deals, so it's a good time to stock up. Skin Food Body Lotion is one of the best discounts we found at 40 percent off, and it's Climate Pledge Friendly. The creamy formula is infused with responsibly harvested, plant-based ingredients like chamomile, rosemary, and calendula, and the packaging is recyclable when you're done.

HMCITY Entryway Solar-Powered LED Lights, 2-Pack

HMCITY Solar Lights are an energy-efficient solution for illuminating your home's porch or entryway. They use 120 solar-powered LED lights activated by motion detection to let you know if someone's at your door. And they'll function at their best in any kind of weather: they're waterproof, heat-proof, and corrosion-resistant. Plus, they're designed for easy wireless installation. You're going to have to act fast to score this Early Access deal, as there's a limited supply — and they're a whopping 45 percent off.

Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes, 10-Pack

If you're a manual toothbrush user, there are so many reasons to replace your used-up plastic one with these Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes. Not only are they eco-friendly and Climate Pledge Friendly with recyclable packaging, but the BPA-free bristles are gentle on your teeth's enamel, and they're soft enough even for toddlers. This pack of 10 comes with letters on each toothbrush so each family member can identify theirs. Stock up for the whole year at almost 40 percent off.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Attention campers, hikers, and anyone who spends time in the great outdoors: the iconic LifeStraw Personal Water Filter — an Amazon No. 1 best-seller — is on sale for early Prime Day. The portable, lightweight device is able to make any water drinkable by removing more than 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria and parasites without the use of chemicals, iodine, or even batteries.

Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets, 60 Loads

Redefine the idea of clean laundry with Kind Detergent Sheets, an eco-friendly, zero-waste laundry detergent made from plant-derived ingredients. These unscented sheets are free from harsh chemicals, so they're great for sensitive skin. They're designed to dissolve completely in water and come in lightweight, plastic-free packaging. Don't forget to select Subscribe & Save for auto-delivery of this household staple and an even bigger discount.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime Member to shop Prime Day deals?