6 Stylish, Sustainable Blue Light Glasses That Prevent Eye Strain

Are you reading this right now without wearing blue light glasses? It's a bit like going outside and not wearing sunscreen.

Just like UV rays can cause long-term damage to your skin, prolonged exposure to blue light emanating from screens can strain your eyes, disrupt sleep, and potentially contribute to eye health issues down the road, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology and many other trusted sources. If you're having headaches after scrolling sessions, it might be time to look into sustainable blue light glasses.

What do blue light glasses do?

Blue light glasses are designed to filter out the high-energy blue light emitted from your computer, laptop, or phone screens. This digital glare can lead to eye strain, headaches, and disrupted sleep. Blue light glasses are your first line of defense against the negative effects of blue light, making your screen time a little less taxing and a lot more comfortable.

Frames made from eco-friendly materials like recycled and plant-based plastics, sustainably sourced wood, or even repurposed ocean waste come in lots of different styles to suit your style preferences and face shape — and some brands can fit your sustainable frames with prescription lenses that have blue light blocking technology built in.

Here are five of our favorite sustainable blue light glasses for adults — and a great pair for kids, too.

Proof Eyewear - Warehouse Emmett Wood Rx

Proof is a great site to bookmark if you love sustainability and gender-neutral style. The company uses recycled aluminum, recycled acetate, and plant-based bioplastics in their designs. Or, in the case of the chic, slightly oversized Emmett Wood Blue Light Glasses, 100 percent sustainably sourced wood (choose from three grains) with a sweat- and water-resistant, plant-based sealant. The blue light lenses provide UVA/UVB 400 protection. For each pair of glasses sold, Proof donates to health, education, and environmental causes around the globe. Other perks: Easy returns, 30-day trial period, one-year warranty.

Peepers - Take a Bow

Peepers incorporates eco-friendly materials like recycled plastics and bio-based acetate into its eco-conscious collections. The brand has even been featured in Oprah's Favorite Things. The Take a Bow Blue Light Glasses combat digital eye strain with broad spectrum UV400, anti-glare blue light lenses. Peepers's chunky, black marble frames (also available in three other colors) made of recycled polycarbonate add a little edge. You can customize these as reading glasses or with progressive lenses, or you can opt for no correction. Other perks: Virtual try-on, FSA/HSA accepted, easy returns.

Pela - Sulu Blue Light Glasses

Pela might be best known for creating the world’s first compostable phone case, and the company's sustainable eyewear is just as noteworthy. As a certified B Corp, Pela meet the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility. Feast your eyes on their Sulu Blue Light Glasses, seen here in trendy Olive Oil and available in two other hues. The universally flattering frames are made of biodegradable, plant-based biopolymer, and they're fitted with broad spectrum UV400 lenses that protect your vision, sleep quality, and beyond. Other perks: Free shipping, flexible return policy, one-year warranty.

Karün - Taruca

Karün crafts its catwalk-ready glasses from natural and recycled materials like fishing nets and metals recovered from the ocean. Their mission is to create high-quality, eco-conscious eyewear that connects people to nature while contributing to environmental preservation. Karün’s commitment to sustainability extends to its production processes and packaging, too. The Taruca Blue Light Glasses are a great example. Their blue cateye frames with silver hardware (there are three other colors to choose from, too) are made from econyl material, which is upcycled nylon from discarded fish nets. With this pair, you completely customize your lenses. If you want straight-up broad spectrum blue light glasses with no prescription and no other features, just choose BluTech Everyday and proceed to checkout. Extra perks: Accepts insurance and FSA/HSA, price match guarantee, virtual try-on.

Sunski - Yuba Clear Blue Light

Sunski is another brand to keep on your radar for high-quality blue light glasses (and sunglasses!) made using recycled, post-industrial scrap plastic. The brand is also part of 1% for the Planet, donating a portion of their profits to environmental causes. Sunski gets straight to the point with just three gender-neutral blue light glasses options, one of which is the Yuba with clear frames, which skews on the smaller side. The frames made with the brand's lightweight Superlight material, and all of their packaging is recycled and plastic-free. Extra perks: Lifetime warranty, free shipping over $75, hassle-free returns (except for final sale products).

Avocado Eyewear - Laguna Junior Eco-Blue Light Blocking Glasses