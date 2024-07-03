Home > Big Impact > News Olivia Rodrigo Debuts Her Own Stanley Cup — How the Brand Is Preventing Bots and Overconsumption Stanley is using a unique software that prevents bots from purchasing the cups. By Lauren Wellbank Jul. 3 2024, Published 10:55 a.m. ET Source: oliviarodrigo/Instagram, Getty Images

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo is getting the Stanley treatment. The singer has entered into a partnership with Stanley cup, and is releasing a customized version of the popular tumbler in July. Rodrigo is the latest celeb to collaborate with the popular drinkware company, joining the ranks alongside fellow singer Lainey Wilson whose own version of the cup has since sold out.

Keep reading to learn more about Olivia Rodrigo's Stanley cup, including what you'll need to do if you hope to score one of these tumblers for yourself.

Olivia Rodrigo's Stanley cup goes on sale in July.

Rodrigo's cup will be a version of the 40-ounce Quencher, one of Stanley's most popular designs, and it will be available to starting July 9, 2024 (more info on how to order it, below). From the sneak peek offered on the website, it looks like the cup will be a light purple color and covered in silver stars. Of course, there will be a little pop of red to match the singer's fiery personality, as well as a space where Rodrigo's initials will appear.

Stanley describes the cup as having a clear "SOUR grape" lid with matching reusable straw, which are unique to Rodrigo's design. "Drenched in her favorite color, the powder coat finish acts as a canvas. Studded in vampire-red and silver stars, celestial art embodies the soft-grunge essence of GUTS," a statement on the website reads, offering up nods to Rodrigo's two records.

How to buy the Olivia Rodrigo Stanley cup:

Fans of Rodrigo are going to have to be patient (and lucky) if they want to get their hands on the cup, since Stanley has revealed that it intends to use EQL to sell these cups. EQL is a company that brands partner with when they are getting ready to launch a product that they think will sell out quickly or have a high resale value.

EQL sales are supposed to be better for the consumer, since they work to eliminate bots and resellers from buying the product, something they hope gets items into the hands of people who will actually use them. In the case of Rodrigo's cup, that means shoppers will need to create an EQL account and submit an entry (aka bid) to buy the cup, which will be listed at $55.

Shoppers will only be able to put in one entry per person, or two entries per household, something that will also hopefully cut back on resale attempts. After customers submit their entry, they'll have to cross their fingers and hope for the best while they wait 24 hours to be notified about the status of their entry via entry. The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. PT on July 9, via the official Stanley website.

Stanley has an overconsumption problem.

While Livies (aka Olivia Rodrigo fans) are probably super pumped about this news, those with concerns about the current state of overconsumption are likely a bit worried about what this will mean for those who collect the cups. Given that Stanleys are designed to last a lifetime, the sustainability of the cup should keep folks from ever needing more than one or two of the famed tumblers.