A Complete Guide to Growing Venus Flytraps Indoors

Although they appear self-sufficient, Venus flytraps are notoriously difficult to care for. This has little to do with the environment and everything to do with how woefully unprepared most people are to meet their needs. As a result, plants that normally live for years in their native habitat, last only a few months. The guide that follows is meant to illustrate how to care for Venus flytraps indoors and point out some of the most common mistakes pertaining to their care.