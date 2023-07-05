Home > Small Changes > Living Looking for a Houseplant? Consider an Exotic Angel Plant What are Exotic Angel Plants? And where can you get one? All you need to know about your next leafy obsession. By Kori Williams Jul. 5 2023, Published 2:22 p.m. ET Source: Costa Farms/Instagram

If you want to add some life and pizazz to your home, you may consider a houseplant or 20. There's so much variety with all the different kinds of greenery you can find. Maybe you want to put a fern in the corner of your living room. Or consider hanging some eucalyptus in your bathroom. But have you ever considered bringing an exotic angel plant into your home?

With a name like "exotic angel plants," it may seem like they are extremely expensive, with tons of difficult or costly flowers to maintain. But luckily, that's not the case. Here's what these plants actually are and how they can find a comfy place to stay in your home.

What are exotic angel plants?

Exotic Angel plants are part of the Exotic Angel brand that Costa Farms own. These specific plants are bred to be grown inside someone's home. They can be considered exotic because many of them are bred from tropical plants worldwide. The company aims for everyday plant people to have a beautiful leafy friend at home.

Additionally, exotic angel plants are only grown in Apopka, Fla. facilities owned by Costa Farms, a family-owned business. Here, the company says "control freaks" manage every aspect of the growing process so these plants' genetics are as high as possible. The growing process begins with "All Mother" plants used to grow the others. Costa Farms also uses a particular soil to ensure the plants are at their best.

According to the Houseplant Resource Center, the Exotic Angel Plant brand was originally trademarked by Hermann Engelmann Greenhouses, Inc. Costa Farms announced it acquired the business and its assets in April 2014. And now you can buy the plants all across the U.S. in stores like Home Depot and Lowes.

What are the different varieties of exotic angel plants?

Costa Farms says they offer more than 400 varieties of Exotic Angel Plants. They are grown in "grown in pristine conditions." Because there are so many plant varieties, they all have different needs, and it may take some time to discover the one that works best with your home and lifestyle.

Certain Exotic Angel Plants require different amounts of light than others. Some work better in more humid environments, like bathrooms, while many thrive in various temperatures. Others have roots so big you will need a large enough pot to accommodate them. And of course, there are all the different looks of the plant itself, the color of the leaves, and more are all factors to consider.

