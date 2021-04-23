Lab-Grown Meat Is Becoming Increasingly Popular — but What Is It, Really?

In recent years, you've likely heard some buzz surrounding lab-grown meat — scientists have been working hard to find cruelty-free ways to emulate burgers, steaks, and other animal products, sans the abusive meat industry, but with the same authentic taste. And while it sounds like a somewhat promising endeavor, the name leaves many of us wondering what is lab-grown meat is, how exactly it's made, and if it is actually vegan.

Now that lab-grown meat is starting to gain traction on a global scale, it could ultimately be one of many answers to lowering society's environmental impact. Keep reading for more on this cruelty-free culinary phenomenon.

What is lab-grown meat, and how is it made?

Lab-grown meat, also known as "clean meat" or "cultured meat," is made from harvesting living animals' muscle cells, according to CulturedBeef.org. The cells are taken to a lab, where they're fed and incubated, eventually multiplying into muscle tissue, which is most commonly the main component of the meat many people around the world consume far too frequently. But if grown in a lab, it won't support the unjust meat industry that's contributing exponentially to the ongoing climate crisis.

Biologically, lab-grown meat is comprised of the same exact tissue that comes from an animal, though supposedly, no animals are actually harmed in the process. In addition to lab-grown meat being cruelty-free and lower impact, many also praise the fact that it provides cleaner, drug-free meat to those who choose to eat it. If taken from a healthy, hormone-free animal, the cells won't be contaminated with unhealthy hormones and additives that plagues most nonorganic meat.

Scientists are still tinkering with lab-grown meat to lower production costs, and therefore retailer costs, according to Business Today. But a variety of companies are looking to delve into the lab-grown meat business. Eat Just created a cell-based chicken nugget that retails for $.50 each in Singapore, while other major brands like Memphis Meats and even Tyson are toying with joining the lab grown meat industry with cell-based chicken, beef, and pork. A startup called WildType is even developing lab-grown fish.

