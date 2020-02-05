The Best (Indoor) Hanging Plants

If you’re just starting out and your thumb could get a little greener, houseplants like cacti and Aloe Vera are great starting points . Or, if you’re ready to go for the gold (or should we say green), then let’s skip the beginner stuff and go straight to hanging plants for indoor spaces — they’re a chic, natural element that can really uplift your home décor and your mood.

Ready, plant mamas? Try these hanging plants for indoors!